UTME: 1.7m candidates for May 13 exam

By Martin Paul

Abuja

With the successful registration of over 1.7 candidates and conduct of the mock examination, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it was fully ready for the conduct of the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled to begin from May 13 throughout the country.

Spokesperson of the board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the number of candidates registered for this year’s examination, supposed the records since the establishment of the board 39 years ago.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has concluded the registration of the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, (UTME) recording over 1.7 million candidates at the close of the site by 12 midnight on Friday May 5 2017.

“The highest we have ever had was 1.5 million candidates, this is record breaking. We will look at the system so far and make adjustments, where necessary to ensure a full proof process of examination.

“We are always sure of our systems and will continue to expand our frontiers to transform the Board to an agency that Nigerians will be proud of.

“JAMB wishes to state clearly that it will continue to be very open in all its activities and ensure inclusiveness even in the areas of its finances.

The disclosure of the actual number of candidates registered is a clear invitation for the public to know what the Board has realised from the sale for this year and we are not perturbed because we have nothing to hide in our dealings. We are determined to make Nigerians proud of us.

Benjamin, who assured that the board would do everything possible to ensure transparency in the conduct of the examination, said: “As we conduct the 2017 examination, beginning from Saturday May 13, we call on all Nigerians to give us the needed support”.