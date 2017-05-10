Varsity chancellor appointment: FMC boss congratulates Keffi emir

By Ahmid Lawal

Abuja

Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, Dr Joshua Giyan, has congratulated the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, on his appointment as the Chancellor of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura describing it as “legendary.”

Giyan said the appointment was quite unique and commendable considering the exposure and the intellectual sagacity of His Royal Highness as a bridge builder as well as an indefatigable advocate of national integration.

The chief medical director called on the royal father to “use the exalted position as a legal luminary and an erudite scholar to bring his wealth of experience to bear in attainment of academic excellence to the university, Nasarawa and Nigeria in general. “On behalf of myself, family and the entire Federal Medical Centre Keffi, sincerely send this word of solidarity and good will to you and the entire Keffi Emirate as you assume this new position as chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi. I pray fervently that your reign brings prosperity and abundant blessings to humanity and mankind in general,” he said.