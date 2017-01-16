Veteran journalist, activist Ilenre dies at 77

Share This





















By Raphael Ede

Enugu

It was a packed hall in New York in 2002 when Alfred Ilenre addressed the First Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum for Indigenous Peoples.

He spoke as the Secretary-General of the Ethnic Minority and Indigenous Rights Organisation of Africa, a Pan-African organisation dedicated to the prevention of discrimination and protection of the rights of ethnic minorities, indigenous and local communities all over Africa.

“It has always been stated that one of the problems Africa faces is that of ethnic and indigenous community pluralism,” Mr. Alfred Ilenre told the audience.

“Africa nation states are creations of colonial intervention. Different ethnic groups and indigenous communities were brought together to meet colonial economic exigencies without any platform for the nationalities to dialogue on the basis of their common objectives.”

Thirteen years later, at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Lagos, it was time again for Ilenre to speak: he was to deliver the goodwill message at an event to commemorate the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

But, when his name was announced, a lady came out to read his already prepared speech, Ilenre had suddenly become unconscious.

Ilenre spent most of his adult life advocating for equal rights and justice.

He campaigned actively for true federalism, resource control, and minority rights alongside Mr. Saro Wiwa, Anthony Enahoro and Beko Ransome-Kuti.

Following his collapse at the 2015 June 12 event, Ilenre was taken to a Chinese Hospital in Ghana.

“They gave me prolonged treatment. I spent six weeks there,” he said during an interview in November of that year.

A native of Edo state, Ilenre passed away on January 12 at his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos.

