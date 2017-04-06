Vice-principal denies sex allegation

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

Vice Principal Mohammed Mohammed Kuyizhi who is currently standing trial for allegedly having sex and impregnating a 16-year-old student of Day Secondary School, Tunga, Minna, has denied the allegation.

The vice-principal through his counsel, Barrister Mohammed Mustapha, denied the act, while appearing before a Senior Magistrate Court 8 sitting in Minna, yesterday.

Counsel to the accused while submitting oral application for his bail said Mohammed has denied committing the offence as contained in the First Information Report, adding that the court had also taken cognisance of the denial in line with Section 143 of Criminal Procedure Code.

“In view of this, we humbly make an oral application for his bail before the court under the inheritance and rights jurisdiction of the court,” he said.

He said the oral application for bail was premised under sections 34, 35 and 36 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, while urging the court to use its discretion to effect his client’s release.

However, the Police prosecutor, Cpl. Hussaini Paiko, objected to the bail application on the ground that the accused person could tamper with the on-going police investigation on the matter.

In her ruling, Senior Magistrate Fati Abdul Auna denied the accused bail, while ordering the counsel to formally submit the bail application in written.

She, therefore, ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till April 26, for further hearing.