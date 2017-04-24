Viewing centre tragedy: PDP condoles with Ayade

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the Governor of Cross River state, Prof. Benedict Ayade, the people of the state and in particular, the families of those that lost their lives at a football viewing centre in Calabar.

A statement yesterday by the Head of Publicity (Admin), Chinwe Nnorom, recalled that the incident which occurred at Inyang-Esu area of Calabar Municipal Area Council of the state during a UEFA live football transmission match between Manchester United and Anderlecht on Thursday, April 20, 2017, claimed several lives and injured many other football supporters.

The party described the incident as “very sad and unfortunate” and prayed for the souls of all those that lost their lives to rest with the Lord, and quick recovery to the injured persons.

“We commend His Excellency, Governor Ayade, for taking responsibility on the Medical Bill of those in the Hospital, and request for a thorough investigation into what led to the Accident to forestall future occurrences.

“Finally, we wish to assure the people of Cross River state of the PDP’s maximum support always, and its resolve not to disappoint them for entrusting their mandate to our great party.”