VIO warns motorists on traffic violation

The Area Commander, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), popularly known as VIO, in Apo, Mr. Obiorah Okonkwo, has warned motorists to ensure that they acquired a copy of the Highway Code to stop violations of road signs in the Territory.

He gave the warning yesterday while speaking to Blueprint in Apo, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), stressing that the Directorate would continue to “put on strong measures to impound rickety vehicles plying the road with a view to enhancing good driving culture among the motoring public.”

Okonkwo, who is also the assistant chief road traffic officer, said about 90 per cent of accidents occurred as a result of the “negative driving culture of motorists,” and called on them to always ensure that their vehicles were in good condition.

The VIO officer reiterated the commitment of the Directorate to punishing offenders who violated traffic rules and regulations.

He pointed out that the leadership of DRTS was making efforts to improve the relationship between VIO officers and motorists.

Okonkwo alsoy called on Okada riders, Keke operators and taxi drivers in APO village and Gudu district to visit the DRTS licence-capturing centre for renewal of their vehicle particulars, explaining that “at present the Directorate has established licence-capturing centres in the six area councils.”