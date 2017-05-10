WAC reject transfer request — Chikatara

Wydad Athletics Club of Casablanca have rejected a transfer request from Nigeria striker Chisom Chikatara, his representatives have informed SCORENigeria Former Abia Warriors star Chikatara joined top Moroccan club WAC on a transfer fee of $450,000 last year. However, the departure of Welsh coach John Toschack and injury meant the CHAN Eagles did not enjoy enough playing time for the Moroccan club. Chikatara has since returned to full fi tness, but he still does not get much of a look-in at the club. “We have had a transfer request for Chikatara to quit WAC, but they turned it down,” the striker’s representative Johnny Precious Ogbah told SCORENigeria “Th ere are still a lot of interests in the player, who needs to be playing regularly to move to the next level of his career.” Chikatara was the shining light for Nigeria at the 2016 CHAN in Rwanda, where he scored a memorable hat-trick against Niger in a group game

