WAEC rewards outstanding performance in 2016 examination

By Adeola Tukuru

Abuja

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has rewarded students from some Nigerian schools for their outstanding performances in the 2016 West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Master Pius Kyere of Ghana emerged first at the international excellence awards winner category.

Master Oluwafisayomi Ayodeji, who was the overall best students in the national distinction merit award winners, was the second best in the international category.

Master Sydney Okorigba of the Christ the King Catholic College, Ogun state came second in the national category.

Speaking with newsmen, Rev. Fr. John Aruleba, Chaplain, Christ the King College, Ogun state, commended the efforts of the school authorities and teachers who stood to see that his students came outstandingly in WASSCE.

Master Sydney Okorigba took the overall best students in the2016 examination and he is pursuing his `A levels’ from a Canadian university.

Aruleba said that the school had also produced similar awardin 2012 owing to the formation of academic excellence by the teachers.

“We took second price in the national merit and excellence award and we are very happy and it is the result of hard work and dedication of our teachers.

“In 2012 we also produced the best male candidates for the national level also so we are happy that we are repeating it in a short time.

“We thank God for the efforts the dedicated teachers put in training our boys. Our school is known for holistic formation academic excellence and moral probity so we are recognised by WAEC in the 2017 award ceremony.’’

Also, Mrs. Bola Ayodeji, mother of the overall best candidate in the national excellence and merit award, gave all the glory to God for the award.

Ayodeji, she said, was indeed appreciative to WAEC and the school authority of Redeemers Academy in Lagos for greatly impacting on her son.

She, however, commended the council and urged them to continue to sustain the programmes as it was a means of making students come alive to their responsibilities while studying.