Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital performs 3 successful knee surgeries

By Sidi A. Umar

Sokoto

Sokoto state-owned Orthopaedic Hospital in Wamakko town, Wamakko local government area, for the first time, has successfully performed three knee replacement operations, the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Nuradeen Altine, has disclosed.

Altine, who stated this while briefing newsmen in Wamakko town, said the surgeries were performed on two male patients aged between 60 and 65.

“Two knees were replaced on both legs of one patient, while one knee was replaced on the leg of second patient. The surgeries were successful conducted on March 25, 2017 by a team of surgeons from the hospital and their colleagues from the Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, Kano,” he said.

According to him, the surgeries were expensive because of the use of medical equipment and titanium metal which had to be imported.

Altine appealed to the state government to continue to support the hospital with equipment and logistics in order to undertake more of such surgeries.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Balarabe Kakale, said patients could now save money for knee and other bone-related surgeries.

“The three surgeries were performed at about N1million each whereas the patients would have spent nearly N10 million on each knee replacement in India, Germany or other parts of the world.

“Patients will no longer need to travel abroad for such operations and this will drastically reduce medical tourism. The state government will continue to support the three year old hospital to conduct such highly subsidised surgeries and other services,” he said.