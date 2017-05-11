Water supply disruption: Corporation appeals to residents

By Tope Musowo

Lagos

Lagos state Water Corporation has appealed to the general public over the recent disruption of water supply to some parts of Lagos metropolis.

In a statement issued today, the Corporation’s Managing Director, Engr. Muminu Badmus, said the disruption of water production and supply was due to electricity surge which ruptured all jumper fuses on May 8, 2017.

The fault resulted in power outage at Adiyan Waterworks and affected the smooth running of water facilities.

The Iju Waterworks has also functioned below installed capacity due to erratic power supply and production has remained unstable despite the running of diesel-powered generators to ensure continuous production of water.

While expressing his concern over the developments, the Managing Director assured residents in the affected areas that water “will be restored as soon as possible, as engineers are currently working to rectify the unfortunate situation.”

The Corporation “regrets inconveniences resulting from the disruption of water during this period and assures the public that stable water supply will soon be restored in affected areas of the state.”