Ways out of economic recession

Nigerians are used to patriotic speeches and encouraging remarks or overused expressions about the state of the nation’s economy that have already lost their original eff ectiveness due to repeated use; but their leaders have always been optimistic about its quick recovery and ability to stage a dramatic bounce back from recession.

‘Th e Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun had ever painted a gloomy picture of the economy on the fl oor of Th e Senate, quickly assuring the nation of its quick recovery. Soon after, some foreign powers have hinted that Nigeria’s economy was in deep trouble and needed urgent measures to redeem it from going under.

Even without ingenious hint from any quarters about the country’s economic status, Nigerians are fully aware that it was unhealthy and performing below expectations.

In the same vein, President Muhammadu Buhari has acknowledged the diffi cult phase the country’s economies was undergoing, and assured his fellow compatriots that the nation would soon come out of the current economic recession and reclaim its greatness once again. Causes for the economic downturn, which had set slowly but steadily, were many and varied. Th ey include low oil price in the face of sharp decline in crude productions as well as the crash of the Naira against the United States dollar. Th ese have combined to contract the economy by almost ten per cent between April and June this year. President Buhari promised Nigerians that the country will soon be out of the doldrums, and everyone will be very proud of it in the not too distant future.

Th ese optimistic phrases are not new to Nigerians, and the spirited eff orts embarked upon by their leaders to rescue ailing economy are nothing unusual or extraordinary.

Th ey are aware that most of the utterances of their leaders in that regards were intended to reassure the people in their aptitude to rekindle their hope for quick recovery, even if they knew they were just being deceived.

Th e unpleasant tales of economic contraction and seemingly irredeemable recession in the last two quarters of this year have really taken the masses aback, forcing many of them to believe that the legendary Nigerian economy is after all falling into a heavy slumber from which it may, perhaps never recover. As it is to be expected, many disgruntled Nigerians, spearheaded by the erstwhile party in power were having a fi eld day in criticising the economic policies of President Buhari which they ardently believed were the architects of the economic misfortunes affl icting the nation.

Th ey have now capitalised on the tension created by the resulting diffi culties to ridicule and embarrass the ruling APC. Many more were satisfi ed that Buhari’s government clearly lacks the wherewithal of turning the economy round through ineff ective management and dismal failure in assembling a crack economic team to help in bringing the situation under control.

In many cases, supporters of Buhari administration have always attempted to shield it from any blame over the possible causes of the economic recession, always pointing accusing fi ngers at the previous administration whose alleged profl igacy and gross mismanagement have been largely responsible for that.

Now, since they have convincingly made their case about the misconduct and unlawful deeds of the PDP government and its offi cials, they should then desist from being fussy about it and instead, concentrate on providing measures intended to fi x the economy and move the country forward.

In the actual fact, they should not be crying over spilt milk. Although Nigeria is not the only country grappling with universal recession, it should accordingly begin to plan eff ectively for an inevitable and easy way out of it, just like many other leading economies of the world, such as Great Britain, United States and China did to overcome the recurrent bouts of recession that almost bogged them down. Despite the current economic diffi culties which are fl eeting in nature, Nigerian leaders should also begin to articulate plans and policies aimed at diversifying the economy and to also build a capacity to overcome future challenges.’

From whatever perspective the economic recession in Nigeria is viewed, it will appear as a blessing in disguise, because it is a frightening experience interpreted as a sign of a much needed change or approach to issues especially in the way Nigerians conduct their lives and businesses.

Precisely because of that, there is an absolute need for them to have a break with their extravagant past and embrace new ways of squaring up to challenges that occasion economic hardship. For a start, Nigerians should consider moving away from their habitual corrupt tendencies and shun pretension, overindulgence, greed, avarice and wastefulness. As Nigerians go through this stressful period of recession, they should realise that there are several lessons to learn therefrom.

Th ey must prepare to be prudent and thrifty; think positively on how to improve and expand their enterprises to accommodate more hands so as to reduce the unemployment tally. With due perseverance and determination, the current period of recession can be eff ectively transformed into a new phase of boom and affl uence that will easily provide a solid foundation for the greatness and suffi ciency everyone has been yearning for.

It should be remembered that no condition is permanent, and the diffi culties brought about by the prevailing economic recession will hopefully be a thing of the past.