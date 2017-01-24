W/Bank grants Nigeria $500m to tackle soil erosion

Share This





















The National Coordinator of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Mr. Chikelo Nwune said that the significant development objective of the project is to reduce vulnerability to soil erosion in targeted sub-watersheds.

He said this recently, in a project site were the World Bank agreed to finance the Project with a credit of $500 million.

“This innovative, multi-sectorial project has commenced the financing of State-led interventions to prevent and reverse land degradation, initially focusing on gully erosion sites that threaten infrastructure and livelihoods in seven states, Abia, Anambra, Cross River, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu and Imo and subsequently scale out to other states nationwide,” he said.

“Currently the project has commenced civil works implementation in 21 gully erosion approved sites across the seven participating states. Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) has been paid to likely Project Affected Persons (PAP) in some of the sites. This is a compulsory aspect of the project prior to commencement civil works, without which no implementation of action could be carried out in the affected areas,” he explained.

The Cross River state project coordinator, Mr. Fidelis Anukwa said that NEWMAP “is to invest about N2.1 billion on the first five project sites in the state.

He said engineering and civil works have commenced in the four of the five sites in state.

Anukwa said “contractors have been mobilized and are currently working in Atakpa, Edim Otop, Ikot Ekpo and Nyangasang project sites.”

Like this: Like Loading...