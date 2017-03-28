We don’t post corps members to other countries – NYSC

By John Oba

Abuja

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied report flying on the social media that the Scheme had begun to post corps members to countries abroad.

Speaking yesterday at a workshop organised by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Scheme in Abuja, the Director-general, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, said despite some people trying to run down the Scheme and giving it a battered image, they had improved on the online registration to ensure efficiency in the system.

He said the Scheme would not operate outside it enabling laws, adding that “we are on the right track.”

“With the online registration we have been able to check ghost corps members and a lot of things no doubt it has make it easier for both prospective corps members and scheme,” he said.

Buttressing the DG’s position on mobilisation, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Abosede Aderibigbe, told journalists that posting corps members abroad to serve was not part of the law that established the NYSC.

Describing the report as “misleading,” Aderibigbe urged the public not to take social media report as the position of the NYSC.

“It is a lie. I saw it on facebook; it is not in the Act that established the NYSC. We do not operate outside the law that created the Scheme,” she said.