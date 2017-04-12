We may face another crisis after Boko Haram – Buhari

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Nigeria may face another social crisis if the two million people, mostly women and children, displaced by Boko Haram insurgency were not properly taken care of, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

He said this yesterday at a meeting with the world leader of Tijjaniya Islamic Movement, Sheikh Sharif Ibn Mohammad, at the State House in Abuja.

“Government is faced with the problem of repairing schools, health centres and whole towns. We must repair their schools and recruit teachers, otherwise, they will become tomorrow’s Boko Haram,” the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, quoted the President as saying.

In a statement in Abuja, Shehu said the President commended the religious group for the prayers they had rendered for three days in Yola, Adamawa state for the recovery of the economy and peace in the country.

He further quoted the President to have said the problem oil production was experiencing in the country and in the global market, had forced the imperative of agriculture on Nigerians.

“We are learning the hard way. The mistake we made was to abandon agriculture. We came at a time of difficulty the country has never experienced since the Civil War.”

The statement said President Buhari assured Nigerians that the present administration would not relent in its efforts to achieve self-reliance and security for the nation.

In his remarks, Sheikh Mohammad commended the President’s “sense of justice and concern for the people of Nigeria,” and assured that the Tijjaniya Movement was in full support of the administration and would continue to pray for its success.