We now have enough passport booklets – NIS

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has said that it now has standard passport booklets in sufficient quantity for issuance to those who have applied to the passport processing centres.

A statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Service’s Spokesman, James Sunday, said the Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, had directed “immediate domestication of the production of the passport booklets in the country.”

The statement also quoted the NIS Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede, as appealing to the general public to bear with the Service.

“All passport control officers have been directed to clear the backlog of outstanding applications.

“Consequently, all passport applicants who applied and paid for the 64-page standard passport booklets are by this notice, advised to contact the centres where they made the applications for processing of their applications, 32-page backlogs will be cleared next week.

“The Comptroller-General further wishes to use this medium to appeal to all those who have had difficulty in getting their passport applications issued to kindly bear with the Service as efforts have been concluded to attend to all other pending applications in all our processing centres,” the statement read in part.