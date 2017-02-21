Weather stops Osinbajo from commissioning Mimiko’s N1.5bn

The International Event Centre, Akure, was yesterday officially opened to the public amid disappointment by guests, who waited for several hours in vain for Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo was billed to commission the event centre, also known as The Dome, as part of the valedictory activities of the outgoing administration of Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

The commissioning was first scheduled for Friday, February 17, but was postponed after several hours of waiting because Osinbajo could not attend due to what officials termed “bad weather.”

Yesterday’s waiting was worse as people started arriving the venue as early as 11 am for an event scheduled for 1 pm, but there was no sign of the Acting President until 5 p.m. when Governor Mimiko decided on conducting the commissioning himself.

There were indications that the governor was bent on having the projects commissioned by Osinbajo, hence the initial decision to wait for him.

A response by Osinbajos Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, to a text message sent by PREMIUM TIMES at about 3 pm, suggested that the Akure event was listed on the vice president’s schedule, but the pilots considered the weather un-navigable.

“On his schedule, but pilot says weather conditions still not good up till now,” Akande said.