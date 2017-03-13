Welcome back home, President Buhari

Mr. President, Nigerians warmly welcome you back home from London after your medical vacation. You shall live long for our dear country. You shall live to see part of your elaborate, long-term, prosperous plans and solid foundation for national growth.

Welcome ‘Baba Development’, even though slow and steady win the race. Our hearts are gladdened, our hopes are heightened, our fears are smoothened, our thoughts are sharpened, our beliefs are strengthened and our future is brightened. Nigeria has a destiny which is success and development. Th e time is ripe. All are because our dear President Muhammadu Buhari has been straightened, lightened, tightened and proven. We thank God that our President is back to our motherland and that we did not wait for Goddoh. Nigerians are overwhelmingly happy. Th ere were wild jubilations across Nigeria. Crowds shouted “Baba Oyoyo” locally meaning “Baba welcome” in cities and some villages across the country. Certainly, many are frightened. Some are traumatized. Many have been shamed. Others will surely but secretly apportion blames.

Some will overtly trade blames. Ultimately, the country will be redirected, refocused and revived. Th e return of Mr. President from London on Friday 10th March, 2017 has not only triggered the ever lively love for him by compatriots, but has also charted a renewed course in the administration of the nation. Th e challenge for the delivery of dividends of democracy has been reactivated, the expectations from the citizenry have been rekindled and the political will to deliver has been pricked and repackaged. Th e President touched down at about 7.40 am at the Air Force Base in Kaduna on board the Nigerian Air Force 001 before he was airlifted by Air Force chopper to arrive at about 8.37 am at Presidential Villa where he was received by the members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), all heads of security agencies and Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara. He later met with them at the First Lady’s Wing of the Presidential Villa in Abuja at a 30-minute reception for him.

Th ough we have been with our leader spiritually, among prominent Nigerians who physically welcomed the President were the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the presidential chief of staff , Abba Kyari, deputy governor of Kaduna state, Barnabas Bala, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Director General of the Department of State Security, Lawal Daura, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, all service chiefs, presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina who tweeted that the president will formally resume his duties on Monday. “PMB will Monday transmit letter to National Assembly on his return to the country. Th at makes his return to work formal and constitutional,” he said. Th e President had been nostalgic indeed. He said while away. Notwithstanding the whole stress, he met the Federal Executive Council where he thanked Nigerians for their patience and prayers and appealed for more support, promising a rededicated life to service.

He admitted that he had never been so ill even during his long stressful military career, noting that he feels much better and would resume duty with renewed energy. He has, however, kicked against sending of delegations to Abuja to