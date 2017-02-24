Welcome on-board President Mohammed Farmajo

Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Mohammed Abdullahi Farmajo on his election as President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, Osinbajo also congratulated the people of Somalia on the successful conclusion of their electoral process, an important step in consolidating democracy, and fully restoring law and order in the country.

The statement reads: “Acting President Osinbajo affirms that Nigeria remains committed to supporting the peace, security, stability and development in Somalia and looks forward to working with President Farmajo on other key areas of shared interests and mutual concerns such as the fight against terrorism and security-sector reforms.

“In addition, the Acting President notes the successful efforts of the Somali security forces and the African Union Mission in Somali (AMISON) and their invaluable role in ensuring a safe and secure environment during the electoral process.

“According to him, this successful election is a landmark achievement for the people of Somalia in particular and Africans in general. It is remarkable, Prof. Osinbajo observes, that our continent is marching forward with democracy across all of its frontiers. This is a goal that we share with the people of Somalia. He wishes the new government a successful tenure that will usher in long-lasting stability and prosperity to the Somali people.”

And let truth be told, Somalians, probably more than other Africans, deserve political stability and prosperity after long years of instability and lack of recognised political authority.

Somaliland has made remarkable progress in its democratic transformation, but political wrangling and wide-scale attempts to manipulate the political process have corrupted governing institutions and undermined the rule of law.

Democratic participation, fair and free elections and effective governance need to be institutionalised and made routine. Otherwise, non-violent means to resolve political crises could be replaced by remobilisation of militias, with significant risk of violent conflict reemergence.

Improving the political culture will necessarily be a long-term internal process, but as a start the institutions that manage elections need to be professionalised and depoliticised and the electoral laws and agreements adhered to strictly by both political parties and voters.

International partners, especially Nigeria, should encourage and support the government and encourage it to embrace Somalians, irrespective of their party affiliations. This would guarantee peace and stabilise democracy in the country.