We’ll justify our mandate, Forum tells communities

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

The President, Obikobig Youth Forum, Comrade Kelly Ogbeide, has assured the people of his community of his readiness to pilot their affairs and bring about rapid development.

Ogbeide, who gave the assurance after he was sworn in as new president of the association in Benin City, Edo state, pledged to justify the mandate given to members of his executive.

He said he would use his wealth of experience garnered over the years in activism to tackle and find lasting solutions to issues that tended to undermine the development of the various communities.

The organisation aims to foster and bring about peace, unity and development to the Obikobig communities.

The Forum is a non-governmental organisation set up by sons and daughters of the various communities which make up Oben Oil and Gas Field.

The host communities included Ikobi, Obozogbe N’Ugu and Iguelaba in Orhionmwon local government area of the state.

According to the group, the communities produce 99 per cent of oil and gas in the state.

Some other members, who were also elected into positions, included Engr. Gentle Agbosare, Vice President; Osayande Christopher, General Secretary, Wilson Aiwanfo, Teasurer, Goodluck Osama Ogbeide (PRO) and others.