We’ll pursue economic recovery like anti-graft war – Buhari

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said the federal government would apply the same strength, vigour and commitment deployed in the fight against corruption, terrorism and militancy in its efforts to find solution to the current economic challenges in the country.

Speaking at the formal launch of the Nigeria Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020 at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the president said government intended to return the country from a consumer nation to a producer nation.

“The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan brings together all our sectoral plans for agriculture and food security, energy and transport infrastructure, industrialisation and social investments together in a single document. It builds on the Strategic Implementation Plan, and sets out an ambitious roadmap to return the economy to growth; and to achieve a seven per cent growth rate by 2020.

“Our aim, simply put, is to optimise local content and empower local businesses. We seek not just to take the Nigerian economy out of recession, but to place it on a path of sustained, inclusive and diversified growth.

“We are determined to change Nigeria from an import dependent country to a producing nation. We must become a nation where we grow what we eat and consume what we produce. We must strive to have a strong Naira and productive economy.

“This administration remains committed to delivering on the three key areas that we promised – That is improving security, tackling corruption and revitalising the economy. Security in the North-east, and other parts of Nigeria, is significantly better today than when we came in.

“With regards to our fight against corruption, as you all know, our law enforcement agencies are prosecuting very many cases of corruption. Our successes in these two areas are clear for all to see.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that we are approaching the solution to our economic challenges with the same will and commitment, we have demonstrated in the fight against corruption and in the fight against terrorism and militancy. I will apply same vigour against corruption to revamp economy,” he said.

The president also approved that a Special Delivery Unit be created in the Presidency to monitor and remove all bottlenecks to the implementation of the ERGP, stressing that it is a plan “that will be implemented with vigour, with focus, and with success.”

He said the successful implementation of the document depends on the support of governors of the 36 states of the federation and other critical stakeholders who were part of the document preparation.

President Buhari said the present administration remains committed to the All Progressives Congress’ electoral promise to change the way of doing things and to change the country for good.

In his remarks, Zamfara state Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulazeez Yari, said the launch was a significant milestone in the management of the country’s economy.

He said governors of the 36 states of the federation “will take ownership and ensure the implementation of the plan at the sub-national level,” adding that they had made commitment on significant reforms carried out, including addressing huge waste bills and double taxation.