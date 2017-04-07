We’ll support para-military agencies – Bello

By Abdullahi Muhammad

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has that his administration would continue to support para-military agencies operating in the Territory to enable them perform their statutory functions.

Bello stated this yesterday while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Prisons Service, FCT Command, led by the new Controller, Mr. Sylvester Nwakuche, that paid him a working visit.

He stressed that para-military organisations and other security agencies “play very important roles in the maintenance of law and order, peace and tranquility in FCT and must be motivated to continue in that direction.”

He assured that his Administration would also continue to collaborate with security agencies to ensure the security of lives and property.

“The FCT Administration will provide immediate succor to some of the challenges facing the Nigerian Prisons installations in the Territory to encourage the rehabilitation and reformation of convicts,” he said.

He said he was in direct discussion with the Ministry of Interior on some of the issues raised by the Controller, adding that they would at the end, “be of benefit to the Nigerian Prisons Service and other residents of the FCT when they come to fruition.”

According to him, “there are some issues in the pipeline for which we are in direct discussion with the Minister of Interior and at the end of the day, if they come to fruition; the benefit is going to be for all of us in the FCT.”

Earlier, in his remarks, the new Controller appreciated the Minister for “his immense assistance to the Nigerian Prisons Service.”

He appealed to him to continue to support the FCT Command of the Service, “particularly in the area of solar lighting within the Kuje Prisons Service vicinity.”