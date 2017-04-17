Wema Bank reopens branch in Kaduna

Wema Bank Plc, has sustained its strategic expansion plan with the reopening of its branch in Kaduna.

Th e branch was closed following the scaling down of the bank’s operations in 2009 in commencement of a turnaround plan which is now in the fi nal phase. Th e last phase of the bank’s turnaround plan is the growth phase which has led to the reopening of branches in places where the bank has discovered compelling business opportunities.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Offi cer of Wema Bank, Segun Oloketuyi, who spoke at the 2nd Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADINVEST) said:“While it is an immense pleasure to participate in KADINVEST personally and on behalf of Wema Bank, I also believe that the need for tangible investment in Kaduna State is now.

As such, today the commencement of KADINVEST also marks the opening of our Kaduna branch as we aim to further expand our footprint within the state in the medium to long-term. “Wema Bank Plc. is therefore pleased to be associated with KADINVEST.

We remain committed to the growth of the State and furtherance of the Governor’s economic agenda in ensuring that Kaduna State plays a critical role in ensuring a robust and truly diversifi ed Nigerian economy.” Wema Bank off ers a range of banking services focused on helping customers to reach their fi nancial goals.

As the bank continues its physical expansion, it remains strong in the digital banking space. Th e bank off ers online banking services with superior security features and an amazing USSD banking platform that makes account opening, funds transfer and payment easier than ever, with transactions enabled on all kinds of mobile phones.

New and existing customers can visit the Wema Bank branch located beside the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Bida Road, Kaduna.

Th e bank is operating with a National Banking Licence and off ers a range of retail and SME banking, corporate banking, treasury, trade services and fi nancial advisory to its customers. Wema Bank operates a network of over 136 branches and service centres across Nigeria, backed by a robust ICT platform.