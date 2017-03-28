Wemabod plans new Unity House

Wemabod Estates Limited has concluded plans to launch of a redevelopment plan for the 21-fl oor Unity House. Th e new facility will replace the one about 52 years ago is located in the business -Broad Street in Lagos Island.

Th e new 21 Storey offi ce complex will occupy an approximately 635.47 square metres of space with a total lettable space of 5430sqm with additional three-fl oor parking space with the capacity to accommodate 70 cars.

Th is was disclosed at the handing over ceremony of Lagos State government development agenda for Marina corridor to Messrs Springfi eld Development Company Limited, which has been selected to pioneer the redevelopment plan.

Th e proposed redevelopment will involve making provisions for technologies that are not in existence in its location like restaurant in the last fl oor, fi rst class offi ces, changing all the lifts, turning the edifi ce into a green building, among other initiatives. Chairman of Wemabod, Estates Limited, Kayode Alufa elaborated on the partnership stating that it was a collective decision of its board following careful consideration.

“We have seen that the property is going obsolete in terms of; physical, economy, and technology,” the Managing Director of the Company, Olumide Ologun said. According to him, the redevelopment of the building, which will cost about N3 billion, with an arranged sharing formula for the equity, will take three years for completion and readiness for allocation.

Further, he explained that the structure developed by Wemabod has remained in the portfolio of the company for decades stating that the company deemed it necessary now to refurbish the property to meet up with a 21st century property in the heartbeat of Lagos.