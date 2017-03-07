We’re building tax-based economy to survive recession – Ganduje

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Gsnduje of Kano state has described the introduction of a tax-based economy as the only solution to the spectre of recession rocking states in the country, leading to the shortfall in the monthly statutory grant accruing from the Federation Account.

Speaking at the official presentation of letters of appointment to the newly recruited Kano state Internal Revenue Staff and the Launch of year 2017 Calendar and Orientation Exercise held at the Coronation Hall, Kano Government House yesterday, Ganduje said relying on oil revenue at this critical moment of economic recession was a farce and that concerted effort was needed to survive the mess.

He said the time had come for tax payers in the state to brace up to the tax of fulfilling their responsibility in paying their dues, adding that the newly recruited staff were thoroughly tested and trained to meet the standard required in generating substantial revenue for the state.

In his welcome address, Kano state Commissioner for Finance, Prof. Kabiru Isah Dandago, said it was a huge task on the shoulders of the newly recruited staff to rise and meet the projected target of N10 billion per month in the present year, stressing that remuneration of every employee depends on the amount of taxes generated.

He said the Ganduje administration was up and doing in ensuring that the revenue generated was judiciously used in lending credence to critical spheres of human endeavour, stressing that with adequate revenue the state government would reduce its overdependence on oil revenue.

Also speaking, the Speaker Kano state House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, said the House of Assembly had honoured its constitutional obligation in passing the revenue generation and harmonisation bill into law for the revenue generation drive to get the legal backing to forge ahead without encountering litigations in realising the feat.

In his contribution, a renowned Islamic Scholar in Kano, Dr. Bashir Umar, said upholding public trust was the best way to earn the confidence of God in the hereafter, stressing that everyone would be made to account for his deeds weather good or bad.