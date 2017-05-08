We’re not at war with NMA – Kogi govt

Kogi state government, yesterday said it was not at war with the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), saying government would explore peaceful means of ensuring industrial harmony with the health workers.

The Director General on Media and Strategy to the Kogi state Governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said government had made its position known through a circular issued by the Acting Head of Service of the State, Mrs. H.O.K. Lawal.

He said government would ensure peaceful resolution of the dispute so that patients were not exposed to neglect.

“The medical profession must not lose its humanitarian heart. Healthcare issues are about life and government will never trivialise issues affecting the healthcare sector.

“Rather than abandon patients on the sick bed, NMA should choose the path of negotiations to resolve the issues they have raised about the screening exercise and the effects on their members.

“We are prepared to care for those who care for the sick. Doctors’ welfare is critical to achieving our goals in healthcare delivery. It is high time government changed tactics. The siege must stop and we must begin to pull towards the same direction to rebuild our collapsed system.

Government is concerned that staff of tertiary institutions are yet to call off their strike despite the concessions made by government. We urge all the unions to trust the government and go back to work.

“Strike must be seen as a last resort when all peaceful avenues are not yielding fruits. The governor is prepared to listen to all grievances and give truthful positions”, he added.

On the refusal of tertiary institutions staff to call-off their strike, Fanwo said the Governing Councils of the various institutions will deal with the issues.