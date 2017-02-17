We’re waiting for EFCC over Paris Club refund – Govs

Share This





















By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have said that they were ready to face the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over probe of the refund of the N522 billion Paris Club loan.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after a meeting in Abuja, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state, said governors were in support of the probe.

“We discussed the issue of Paris Club and London Club. We observed that EFCC said it is doing investigations. Yeah, we support the federal government for fighting corruption. We are waiting for the EFCC to come up with what they say is the investigation and come up with the result,” he said.

It would be recalled that the Presidency had ordered the investigation of the Paris Club loan said to be mismanaged by the governors.

A Presidency source said government was worried that its efforts to ensure the settlement of pension and salaries owed to workers in the states was being sabotaged by likely diversion of the funds earmarked for the purpose.