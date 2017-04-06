West Africa’s air transport market has huge untapped potential – Aliu

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council president, Dr. O. Benard has said that increased air links and partnership will be key to unlocking huge potential for West African air travel market Addressing the Special Meeting of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Member States in Accra, Ghana during a complementary event to the Second ICAO Meeting on the Sustainable Development of Air Transport in Africa, Aliu said West Africa’s air transport market has huge untapped potential.

‘As a sub-region with a population of over 300 million people, accounting for thirty-one per cent of Africa’s entire population, its air transport market represents only about 17 per cent of Africa-wide aviation activity,” he added. During a second special side event in Accra, aimed at promoting enhanced air links between African States and Diaspora Member States, Aliu further remarked: “The African Union’s Declaration of the Global African Summit, adopted in May 2012, specifically calls for government action to foster increased economic partnership, by promoting linkages between the African Union and the Diaspora.

“The promotion of these linkages will require coordinated action in a number of key areas, especially the exchange of air traffic rights, the availability of highly educated and skilled professionals, and the coordinated development of air transport and tourism infrastructure, in order to meet growing demand for travel.”

Aliu reiterated that ICAO would keep assisting States as they move forward with all of their regional and national targets, in particular through the UN’s ‘No Country Left Behind’ initiative and with the support of the ICAO regional offices in Africa. Dr. Aliu thanked the Ghanaian government for its commitment and support to the development of aviation and the leadership of Ghana at regional and international levels.

The Council president highlighted the opportunities and challenges to be anticipated as a result of the projected growth in air traffic globally over the next 15 years and presented some of the latest global aviation developments, with particular emphasis on ICAO programmes and projects for African states, under ICAO’s ‘No Country Left Behind’ initiative, which he called on Ghana to continue to participate in and make full use of.