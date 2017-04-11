Western curriculum on biz education, deceptive, dangerous – Cleric

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

A Jamaica-born Islamic Scholar, Dr. Abu Ameenah Bilal Philips, has described western powers’ curriculum on business education as “deceptive and inimical” to the interest of external students pursuing various courses at respective western Universities.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to Sardaunan Kano and former education minister, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, at his residence in Kano, Philips said the only way out of the mess was to Islamise the curriculum in line with the needs and peculiarities of foreign students, adding that courses offered on business education ended up benefitting those who had been using it as a ploy to achieve a parochial objective.

He said business education was primarily aimed to teach one to grasp the knowledge and techniques of buying and selling, stressing that the gimmick perfected by the west on business education was like selling sand to the Arabs of the desert.

Philips said he was in the country to introduce to policy makers his newly established on-line University, affirming that he had made it abundantly clear to the National Universities Commission that degrees “can be obtained on line without having encountering the rigours of domiciling on the campuses of the University.”

He said tens of thousands of African students had indicated their interest in securing admission at the online University which he had obliged without stringent admission criteria, stressing that Nigeria had the potentials for sustained academic pursuit which can be harnessed for the country to move forward.

In his remarks, Shekarau said the cleric visit was a watershed in the history of Kano having come at a time of dire need for expanding scholarship between Nigeria and other prominent foreign nations.