By Stephen Osu

Jalingo

Governor of Taraba state, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku, has said the state government had enough fertilisers for distribution to farmers after the Easter festivities.

Ishaku disclosed this in Karim Lamido local government area yesterday while addressing the people on his Thank You visit to the area.

According to him, the state has the capacity and potential to ensure food security in the country and is, therefore, committed to providing farmers with the incentives to boost their production.

On the activities of dry season farming, he directed the Ministry of Agriculture to, as a matter of urgency, supply the farmers with the thrashers procured by the state to end their suffering.

Presenting their problems to the governor earlier, the people of Karim Lamido, through their spokesman, Alhaji Yakubu Ankamata, requested the governor to construct Karim Lamido Lau road to ease transportation.

He said the governor had practical experience of the road during the dry season, but that when the rains set in the local government is cut off from other parts of the country.