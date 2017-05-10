We’ve not formed any alternative party – PDP BoT chair

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Contrary to rumours that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had registered a political party to use as a fall back option ahead of 2019, the party’s Board of Trustees has denied adopting any such particular party.

Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, refuted the claim yesterday in a statement to newsmen in Kaduna, saying the PDP had not formed any alternative party for the purpose of the 2019 elections.

“I want to make it very clear that PDP has never formed any alternative party. If it has to agree on something like that, all organs and forums of the party viz BoT, national caucus, PDP Governors Forum, National Assembly caucus , States PDP Chairmen Forum, Former Ministers Forum, Former Governors Forum, various youth forums, elders’ forum nationwide, women’s forums etc will be fully consulted before such very sensitive decision is taken,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “For now PDP is assuring its teeming supporters that PDP accepts the judicial processes going on at the Supreme Court and is confident that the Supreme Court shall freely and independently take fair decision which will be historic in Nigeria’s democracy.

“I want to appeal to all PDP members that we remain resolute, united and absolutely loyal to the party and remain committed to following all legal process in order to redeem the image of our party as anything not built on truth will fail and falsehood will be crushed.

“Any child that does not allow his mother to sleep, he too will never sleep. I want to further assure our members and supporters that we shall keep them informed of any development before any action is taken.”

The PDP BoT chairman also congratulated PDP governors who won all seats in the recent various elections in their states, saying it boded well for PDP going forward.