We’ve saved 1,443 pregnant women from spreading HIV-SACA

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Director-General, Kano state Agency For the Control of Aids (KSACA) Dr. Bashir Usman, has disclosed that the agency has thrived to save 1,4 43 pregnant women from spreading HIV virus in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Kano yesterday, Usman stated that the state government had launched and distributed items secured under world Bank Development Project II worth N385 million, which include 19 blood transfusion fridges, each installed in a designated hospital in addition to installing 3-CD4 POC machines with dedicated solar power supply for testing the level of the virus.

In the area of prevention and control, the KSACA Director-General however stated that the agency had conducted several outreach services such as, public enlightenment lectures, seminars and workshops to sensitize the general public on how to prevent, and get support for those living with the disease at different locations.

He further explained that KSACA had, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, effected efforts geared towards providing all the needed support to provide couple counselling and testing in an atmosphere that was all inclusive.

He posited that multi diseases medical outreach programme sponsored by the Kano state government was also conducted in collaboration with World Bank in 12 local government areas, where 20,822 persons were counseled and tested with consultations and drugs given freely.

He further stated that KSACA was collaborating with Kano Hisba Board in coming up with a law that would compel couples to undergo HIV screening and other conditions like sickle cell disease and hepatitis before marriage.