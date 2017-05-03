‘We’ve sent DSS after fifth columnists’

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

National Coordinator of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Alhaji Aminu Bayero, has warned individuals masquerading as members and parading fake letter-head papers prepared in the name of the organisation to desist from the act or risk arrest.

Bayero during a meeting of BCO in Abuja at the weekend told the members that the matter had been reported to the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest such persons and ensure they faced the full weight of the law.

“We noticed that some bad people that are not loyal to the organisation are moving around with our letter headed paper from one government office to the other. We are talking to the DSS to get them arrested,” he said.

He told the gathering that the duty of the organisation is to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) “does not fail in the 2019 general elections,” urging the members to begin campaign in earnest.

Also speaking, the Director, Strategy and Mobilisation, Mr. Danladi Pasali, scored the Buhari administration very high in the fight against corruption, urging Nigerians to support the president in the fight against corruption and good governance.

Pasali said people had become more hard working as many people now have become entrepreneurs while states had developed other means of generating revenues and not necessary depending on the government subventions.

“We urge all Nigerians to support the fight against corruption with a view of ensuring good governance,” he said.

A member of the BCO from Kogi state, Prof. Abdullahi Michael, said the Buhari administration “is doing well at the federal level, while there is not much impact at the state and local government levels.”