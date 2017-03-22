What’s next after the rejection of Magu?

Th ere is the need for a critical appraisal of the candidature of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the presidential nominee for the position of substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, following the failure of the Nigerian Senate to successfully screen him for the plum job. Ordinarily, it is the usual procedure that before the name of any statutory appointee is sent to the Senate for confi rmation; such a person is cleared of security issues. Th is is going to be the second time that the lawmakers would reject the nomination of Magu as the chairman of the EFCC, after the Department of State Services (DSS) reaffi rmed its position that the nominee lacked the needed integrity to lead the country’s anti-corruption agency.

It would be recalled that the DSS had earlier submitted two contradictory reports in which one approved Magu’s confi rmation while the other asked that he be rejected. As it is now, there are three options open for the presidency; it is either the nomination is made again, a replacement is sought or Magu is reappointed as the Acting Chairman without having through to pass through the Senate. No doubt, many Nigerians seem to be happy with the anti-corruption stance of the Federal Government and the capability and the political-will by President Muhammadu Buhari to successfully fi ght the battle.

Over the years, Nigeria and indeed, many African countries have suff ered great setbacks due to the diversion of public funds into private pockets by corrupt political offi ce holders. Th e eff ect of that is the infrastructural defi cit and collapsed social security programmes. Regrettably, there is hardly any area of our national life that can completely be given a clean bill or even immune from corrupt practices. Hence, the passion and doggedness by the incumbent government to ensure that the monster of corruption is tamed without further delay, is laudable.

Th e non-confi rmation of Magu has elicited mixed feelings from Nigerians. While some have applauded Senate decision, not a few have decried the rejection, describing it as being malicious. Even though the Senate has given reasons for the rejection of Magu’s candidature, many Nigerians still appear not to be satisfi ed with the reasons given.

For instance, before the fi rst rejection, they have wondered why it took them (senators) almost six months to screen him, thus fuelling speculations that the delay in the initial screening of Magu could have been a deliberate eff ort by the Senate to look for evidence to nail him. In the real sense of it, there is the need for Magu not to be confi rmed based on his alleged ‘unclean’ records. But the Senate should be seen to have acted as a patriotic institution of the state as well as in good faith and should never be perceived as deploying its constitutional powers of confi rmation negatively to achieve personal interests or fi ght vendetta at the nation’s expense. Th ere is another argument that reasoned that most of the Mr. President’s close allies and nominees like Magu, have one ugly record or the other contrary to his posturing on the fi ght against graft. Having listened to Magu’s defence and the clearance by the presidency that he is the best man for the job, the process of screening him remains herculean for him to continue the job in substantive capacity.

Th e main lesson to be learnt from the entire episode is the justifi cation for government institutions to work in harmony and collaboratively. It is saddening to know that the DSS, an agent of the Federal Government could be working at cross-purposes with the EFCC. Lack of such an eff ective cooperation on the part our security agencies has contributed to the inability of the country to successfully fi ght crimes and criminality in Nigeria. If there’s truly a strong reason to reject Magu; the DSS and EFCC as well as the presidency should have mend fences before the public ridicule by Senate’s action. To avoid unnecessary bickering and distractions, President Buhari should either look for another credible, trusted and experienced Nigerian that could be nominated to take-over from Magu or alternatively, reappoint him without having to pass through the Senate. From all indications, it is not likely for the upper legislated chamber to confi rm Magu even if his nomination is represented several times.

It should be mentioned that failure to clear Magu by the Senate does not mean he can no longer act in that capacity. Th e issue is that there are many pressing matters that need equal attention and hence, the imperative of ending the controversy and national distraction.

Maybe the proposal before the lower legislative chamber may be useful in future that could help to avoid a re-occurrence of the saga as the House of Representatives is now planning to make fresh amendments to the EFCC Act that would remove of the power from Mr. President, the responsibility of appointing the chairman of the anti-graft agency. Is this necessary? Would it make any diff erence? How far would that really go in fi ghting corruption? Getting the right answers is a matter of time!