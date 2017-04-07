When education matters most in Gombe

By Dahiru Hassan Kera

Surely, education is synonymous with societal development and economic advancement and it’s unambiguously believed to be the best investment that whoever invests in, will at the end smiled home as a successful investor.

Wherever this key sector receives little or no attention, there must be consequences like high poverty rate, gross unemployment, under-development, high rate of social vices including kidnapping, robbery, stealing, raping, communal clashes, the list is endless. While proving its miraculous and freakish transformational power in a place where it thrives and flourishes, education is accompanied with an impelling rise in the developmental index of such society where peace and justice reign.

Therefore, purposeful governments at all levels seemingly prioritize and focus attention on the provision of education because when the sector is effectively working, people are educated and enlightened, all the other sectors of the economy would equally breathe and oxalate for their survival. Suffice to say, education is the nucleus of development and economic advancement of society. It’s against this background that the aspirations of every parent and government are conjointly and inextricably to have an environment where education is accessibly and subcribable for all irrespective of one’s economic status and proximity to educational facilities.

Interestingly, the architects of the Nigerian nation we are currently enjoying – the Sardaunas, the Balewas, the Awolowos, the Ziks, etc – have accorded the sons and daughters of ordinary Nigerians free and compulsory education to better their future and strengthen the country. It’s beyond doubt that those fortunate to witness that particular epoch, have at different times become Nigerian leaders. Therefore, states and communities that have earlier invested massively in the education of their sons and daughters are today the most developed and progressive states with a horde of intellectuals and academics of repute and outstanding records that the country had to rely on for development.

In the context of the historical evidence of transformational power of education and its consolidated importance, the sector has been abysmally neglected by some clueless leaders in many states of the federation.

The sector receives little or no attention while other projects considered as conduit pipes in looting the treasuries were given preferential consideration. This sordid state of affairs has potent dangers to societal development by breeding unproductive youths.

However, there are silent and exceptional leaders that are different. Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo OON (Talban Gombe), Governor of Gombe State, has established the truth and genuineness of purposeful leadership by playing a hard ball and strong-will game with education. When he took the mantle of leadership of Gombe State, Dankwambo met education in a shambles with students sitting on bare floors or under trees, teachers’ training and retraining was abandoned, laboratories and libraries were either poorly stocked or not stocked at all.

This unfortunate scenario had given rise to the flourishing and burgeoning activities of political thuggery that heart-struck the state during the preceding administration when ‘Kalare’ thuggery had been the only lucrative venture for the vulnerable youths.

In his determination to rescue the state from the hitherto despair and all torn up situation, Governor Dankwambo declared a state of emergency in education with a booming and roaring priority catch phrase; education, education and education, and then any other thing could followed.

Though, the statement seemed to be the usual political rhetoric, but within a very short period, the whole thing was translated into reality with the renovation of virtually all the dilapidated structures, building of new ones including the international standard model primary schools in most of the local government headquarters, and with about nine Tsangaya intervention schools across the state with adequate staffing and state-of-the-art learning facilities.

The secondary school section was not left lagging as new blocks of classrooms were constructed, existing ones were fully renovated and restructured to meet modern demand. The department of science, technical and vocational education has also upgraded various colleges that include; Government Science Technical College in Deba, Kwami, Tula, Amada, Nyuwar and Gombe Bye-Pass, respectively and provision of basic laboratory facilities, furniture and hostels inclusive.

It is not enough until it is enough, as the tertiary education also got a boost with the establishment of School of Basic and Remedial Studies at Dukku and Kumo; College of Education, Billiri; College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Nafada; Gombe State Polytechnic, Bajoga and the upgrading of the School of Nursing and Midwifery cum employment of thousands of teachers and collaborative initiatives with the University of Maiduguri and Maritime Training College, Oron in Akwa Ibom State. Gombe State University has also been upgraded with the establishment of School of Medicine and Pharmaceutical Science.

To cap it all, Dankwambo, who seems not to be tired, recently inaugurated the committee for the establishment of some institutes in the state. They include: State University of Science and Technology, Gombe State Institute of Journalism, College of Agriculture and Husbandry, College of Accountancy, and Institute of Sports.

These are remarkable feats recorded only in the education sector while other vital sectors of the economy are not also left out as a lot has been done to build a state with more robust and boisterous economy. With these and many more to come, Gombe State, under the leadership of Dankwambo, is a state where education matters as the pillar of development.

Kera wrote from Abuja