WHO commends Gaidam over polio initiative, others

By Sadiq Abubakar Damaturu

World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative and Chief of Mission for Nigeria, Dr Alemu Wandimagegnehu, has commended Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state for his efforts in preventing polio outbreak in the state in the past three yearsin addition to turning around the state’s healthcare sector.

He said: “First, allow me to congratulate Your Excellency for maintaining polio-free status for three years. The state has done wonderfully well despite security challenges and also, despite the WPV outbreak in the neighbouring Borno state. “This wouldn’t have been possible without your leadership and commitment to the healthcare of your people. Your support to health has been monumental. We have noted regular support your administration has been giving to Supplemental Immunisations (Polio and non-Polio) through regular release of counterpart funding.

The release of the state counterpart funding for the Routine Immunisation tripartite basket fund for Year Two is a clear testimony of your commitment to health.” Wandimagegnehu spoke yesterday during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Damaturu.

He also hailed other initiatives in the healthcare sector and commended traditional and community leaders for their roles in educating the populace about the importance of routine immunisation. Wondi called for increased political participation of local government chairmen to achieving the Abuja Commitment towards polio eradication.

Responding, Gaidam expressed the appreciation of the state government to WHO for its technical support such as the conduct of monthly disease surveillance, review of surveillance focal sites and outbreak investigations. “We appreciate the training, capacity building and payment of stipends extended to our health personnel assigned to perform health-related adhoc duties,” he said.