Why Army won’t address issues from Amnesty International – COAS

Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). In this interview with journalists at the Military Command and Control Centre of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maimalari Barracks, Maiduguri, Buratai talks on the need for more police presence in the North east to take over the liberated areas, as well as the arms embargo on Nigeria. Musa Umar Bologi was there. Excerpts:

How far has the military gone in demining the 60,000 sq km Sambisa forest?

Strictly speaking we have not stated demining the Sambisa forest. The areas we are concentrating now are where we are operating; where our troops have to move from one point to the other. These are efforts we are making to create safe lanes for the troops to pass from one point to the other. But for the deliberate demining effort, it will require much more resources, more efforts, and civilian demining supports. Demining is not restricted to the military; there are several organisations that have helped in demining efforts in other countries. The United Nations (UN) is one of such organisations.

There are also other non-governmental organisations that are also involved, which also work under the umbrella of the UN. Just the way they support humanitarian efforts, their supports will also be required in this area of demining. At the comprehensive state, these organisations will be invited to support what the military is doing right now in a limited capacity.

For our operation, we are acquiring more equipment to supports Nigeria Army engineer efforts to clear the dangerous terrain of Improved Explosive Devices (IEDs) and mines, and ensure the areas are bridged quickly in order to enable troops operate in the suspected areas.

There are reports that Amnesty International had petitioned the United Kingdom and United State governments not to sell weapons to Nigeria, citing allegations of gross human right abuse by the military. This will no doubt affect the fight against terrorism. In case the UK and US governments yield the pressure of Amnesty, what will be the ‘plan B’ of the Nigerian Army?

First of all I should be quick to state that whatever the position of the Amnesty International, it is not for the army to address. It is a national issue. The army is working within the confine of constitutional responsibility and the direction given by the government. Therefore, if there are oppositions to the procurement of weapons and other military hardware from a group, it is not the army that will address it. But appropriate government agencies responsible for that will be able to address it.

Meanwhile, we are performing our duties as enshrined in the constitution and directed by the government. We also abide by the constitution to ensure that the right of everybody is protected. Throughout our training we have been taught the provision of the constitution and the fundamental human right. Internationally, also we are quite conversant with the international humanitarian law, as well as laws of armed conflict.

Every officer and soldier has been taught these and we abide by them. We are collaborating with many international agencies to ensuring that the international humanitarian law and laws of armed conflict are adhered to strictly by our troops. So, if along the course of our duties someone or a group feels that the rights of others are violated; it is left to them to prove it. We know what we are doing; and we will not infringe on any individual’s rights.

We have our own constitutional role and rules of engagement, which are in tandem with our constitution and the international humanitarian laws and the laws of armed conflict.

So, if in the course of our duties some people feel something happens contrary to what they believe in, and go beyond and call for arms embargo or denial of some weapons or equipment to Nigerian military, I think the government will address that appropriately.

As for our plan B, I think these accusations or denial have been on even before the government of President Muhammadu Buhari came on board…before he was elected this embargo has been on. They have been denying the military of some quite important equipment. But we still defeated the Boko Haram terrorists.

That is what we are all acknowledging and celebrating. But by and large, I think it is of no consequence for now; even if they continue to deny us the needed equipment for us to prosecute the counter-insurgency operation in the country. But that does not mean we don’t need such equipment or external support. We have quite a number of countries that are supporting us; and we are doing our best to see that whatever we have we utilise them effectively.

Late last year you said the entire operation in the North east will be restructured, and you intend to return troops into the barracks this year. In view of pockets of suicide attacks do you think the plans are still feasible?

I have issued the directive to the Theater Commander Operation Lafiya Dole. By Friday we will commence that. We are still on our ground. The position is still held and the reorganisation of the theater is ongoing. We will do it. But the reorganisation does not mean lowering the tempo of the operation.

It does not mean stepping down the various operations we are conducting, be it the counter-insurgency operations or the humanitarian support as the case may be. We are reorganising the theater command to be more effective; to be much stronger because we are procuring more equipment. We are raising the tempo of operation than it was before.

The issue of suicide bombing is an issue of intelligence, which we are working in collaboration with other security agencies and other sister services to address. We are also working with civil authorities to see how this can be addressed quickly.

By and large suicide bombing has been reduced drastically. For the past few days there has been no IED or suicide attack. The suicide bombers may decide to come but we are able to take out one key area that we have been suspecting, and our troops in conjunction with other security agencies were able to clear them.

