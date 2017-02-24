Why Boko Haram cannot fizzle out overnight

Gbemiga Olakunle

The Defence Headquarters through its spokesperson has just alerted members of the public of the new modus operandi devised by the Boko Haram suicide bombers. And that is straddling babies at their backs while on such suicide missions.

Already, such cases have been reported by the media. What we are yet to confirm is whether such babies were dead or alive when such female suicide bombers were being sent on such deadly missions. Another pertinent question that is begging aloud for answers is whether the female suicide bombers were the true biological mothers of the babies that were being used in such operations or whether they belonged to other women? This is because it is difficult to believe why a mother would chose to sacrifice her own child in such operations. Is it as a result of brainwashing, illiteracy or both? Anyway, some of these female suicide bombers may be captives who were forced against their wishes and not as a result of their suspected religious convictions.

Unknown to many, not all Boko Haram members are Muslims. Some of them are Christians, especially the militants. It is on record that the woman that the Boko Haram referred to as their mother (popularly referred to as their Mama) is a Christian-lady from the South-eastern part of the country, who got converted to Islam while studying Law at the University of Maiduguri in Borno State. In public appearance, she always appears in full-face Hijab or Niqab until she was forced to reveal her true identity when she turned herself in when the Defence headquarters declared her wanted alongside a journalist, who is a close confidant of the sect.

The nation actually heaved a sigh of relief when Boko Haram members were flushed out of their strongholds in the Sambisa forest in Borno State. And some of us quickly sounded a note of caution that the fall of Boko Haram forest was not synonymous to the defeat of the group that is rated the most deadliest in the whole world.

In fact, we admonished the Military not to rest on their oars while the public should be vigilant and watch out for attacks at any unguarded moments. Few days later, we were proved right as the fleeing terrorists still mustered enough strength and capability to strike at both the civilian and military targets, causing several casualties and some collateral damages, in some cases. In fact, their resilience and fighting spirits have continued to baffle the Nigeria Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Apart from the fact that the sect is a creation of some politicians, who may be using it primarily to further their own selfish and primordial interests, Boko Haram members like their affiliate body-ISIS, derive their motivation from dollars and free sex. And that is why some militants among them reportedly converted themselves from Christianity to Islam mainly for the purpose of earning hard currency in dollar and free sex. In the Caliphate created by the ISIS, it was a common knowledge that some women from Turkey and some European countries reportedly visited the place to engage in Sex-Jihad, which is a way of providing some form of motivation to the ISIS militants.

But in Nigeria, there are no reported cases of women who willingly offered themselves as a form of Sex-Jihad to the Boko Haram militants. Instead, Boko Haram do kidnap young girls and ladies and turned them into sex-slaves against the wishes of their captives. They also reportedly forced some into forced marriages. And there is high probability that majority of the ladies being used in suicide bombing missions might be their sex-slaves and possibly with their babies in recent bombings. What a double tragedy!

Unless our politicians and the political class decide to look at themselves eyeballs- to- eyeballs in the face and tell themselves the home truth with a view to ending the Boko Haram menace and cut out these cancerous cells from our socio-political fabric, it may take some time before a final full-stop can be put on this absurdity in our political system. In other words, Boko Haram activities cannot just fizzle out overnight. The politicians who created it and are benefiting from its activities know very well what they should do to end the insurgency.

But if they refuse and fail in their duty to rein in the monster that they created to loot our treasuries and to terrorise the nation, a certain judgment awaits them as their cups of iniquities against the land will soon fill up to overflow. No one knows when the last drop will fall into their respective cups and make them to overflow. Those who have ears should hear and take heed to what the Spirit of the LORD is saying to them to avoid God’s wrath and sudden judgment on themselves and their households since they have constituted themselves into Troublers of Nigeria just like Achan did to Israel and was made to pay dearly for it with his household as it is recorded in the Book of Joshua 7:19-26, KJV.

Gbemiga Olakunle JP

General Secretary, National Prayer Movement gbemigaolakunle@yahoo.co.uk gbemigaolakunle.blogspot.com