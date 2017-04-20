Why health minister, NHIS boss ‘re at war – Group

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Following the reported alleged financial scandal rocking the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), a group Governance With Responsibility Project (GWRP), has revealed why the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, and NHIS boss, Professor Usman Yusuf, the NHIS seemed to be at the loggerheads.

A statement by the group’s Convener, Barrister Funsho Tajuddeen, yesterday, revealed that the HMOs receive N32 billion quarterly payment from the NHIS, and “they are leaving nothing to chance in their desperate desire to ensure a continuation of the ugly past where billions of naira are pocketed every month without commensurate service delivery.”

It read in part: “The HMO in charge of the Nigeria Police Force, for example, receives N4.7bn allocation every quarter, even when they have not still fulfilled requirements of becoming a HMO. It was former President Goodluck Jonathan who directed that they should be given temporary license, which they still use.

“Most HMOs in the country have not even fulfilled the criteria set up by law. But they are still in practice because they are owned by powerful individuals. Any attempt to stop them always meets with serious resistance. For example, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, a former President of the Senate, is believed to be the owner of Precious HMO. Another former Senate President also has his own HMO. It will be interesting if the press will investigate whether these HMOs are delivering quality service or are just being used as drainpipes”.

“We call on the Health Minster and the NHIS Executive Secretary to close ranks and ensure they do not betray the nation by treating these monumental cases of massive corruption with kid gloves. Even if a corrupt HMO belongs to the family of any of them, they should remember the fact that tens if not hundreds of people might have died through their activity, and this shows they should not continue to exist.”

Continuing, it read: “We are not in the least suggesting all of them are corrupt.

There are men of honour among them. But it is in their interest to have an NHIS that plays in accordance with laid down procedure, that is corrupt-free, and which is intent in delivering service to the subscribers whose contributions make the NHIS possible.

“Some of the details provided showed that an unapproved/ unauthorised/unbudgeted and illegal payment of N1.05 billion to HMOs under the guise of arrears as reported by the 2015 Auditor- General of the Federation was also captured in a recent report.

“On 22nd December 2014 vide memo no NHIS/CMD/ 12/ vol Vii page 985,!the sum of N193.3 Billion was Placed on fix deposit on one day with eleven(11) commercial banks at 2% interest rate at the time when CBN prevailing interest rate was 9.2%.”