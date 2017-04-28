Why I considered Madrasat blessing, hell on earth (I)

By Kamoru Sodiq

No matter how little, I can recall so well some trial times when we considered madrasah (Arabic school) as hell on earth. I know many brothers and colleagues today who would have been Islamic Scholars or Sheikh but the training was too unfriendly.

They could not play the system. They were forced to turn their back.

It is a simple logic that if you hear the elephant stoking the ground behind you, you know it is time to run and hide. Many are still on the run, away from Arabic learning till tomorrow and would never allow their own ward to do the same. Check some big and famous madrasahs around; Markaz Agege in Lagos, Mahdul-Arab Elektro in Ibadan, Islahudeen Arabic school in Iwo, Almajarai islamic school settings and lots others. Plus the micro Arabic centers surfacing as well. Truth is, the same trend applies especially to the point of morality and discipline.

Let me get this out of the way from the onset so we are clear from which mouth I speak. I don’t like the traditional approach of Arabic learning neither do I embrace the modern callings. My views on the matter are the liberal and middle cause.

I considered the rights of every individual to be ontological. I advocate the freedom of fair and equitable dealings with the student of knowledge whenever the opportunity presents itself. It is actually a sign of insensitiveness to the plight of poor learners to persecute or victimize them. Notwithstanding the fact that, they are innocently looking around for where to unload the burden of ignorance hanging over their neck like an albatross.

I believe, they deserve compassion and protection without compromising their moral diets.

Going by the dictates of the universe, providence accords star status and high reverence to certain privileged people. They are called different nomenclatures and names depending on the context and functional settings. They are called cabal or kitchen cabinet in politics, cartels in economy and Alfas in religion. They are simply untouchables and they can do no wrong.

I used to think the Alfas were above, and immune, from the usual vicious darts that our folks were fond of throwing at one another. Now, a broad-based protest is already launched against the method of Arabic learning in modern time. With the scathing objection coming from the so called “elites” among the parents in a bid to vent their displeasure and agitate the right of human dignity for their wards.

The growing complaints to change the narrative were so loud and the objections were trenchant. It is widely projected that the approach is a misfit for modern needs. I have decided in this piece to bear my mind to our religious untouchables and Arabic teachers.

The bone of contention, however, is the question of methodology through which they impact and inculcate Arabic knowledge and education. It is a fact that, Arabic learning in any part of the world particularly here in Nigeria is nasty, brutish and short to say the least.

When I used those terminologies to describe it, you could probably read through the point I am trying to drive home at. It is interestingly primitive and traditional.

The perceived public disapproval of the system still remains a myth in theory and a nightmare in sight.

Surprisingly, this is at a time where every old norms and practice are crumbling like a pack of cards. But the pattern is conventionally established beyond criticisms and attacks. It is like a divine fortress. Anywhere you turn to, the arguments over the merits or otherwise of the system are into two blocks; the pro-traditional and the anti-traditional.

Each school of thoughts has their convincing reasons for those who care to hearken and reason in line. It is generally believed among the anti-traditionalists that the method is both wicked and unproductive. Look at a scenario where for an offense of forgetfulness you were sentenced to 20 lashes with hard labor.

To be frank, Alfas are extremely respectful, humble and selfless but the disciplinarian torch they have received would never let them sleep over indiscipline. It can best be compared with a military orientation where everything is by fire by force. Alfas parade emulative characters yet with profound respect, they are professional beaters and torturers. If you are under an Alfa and you have not gotten your fair share, he will surely visit you in his true identity one day. Alfa is next in rank to a dictator, tyrant, and Draco if discipline is to go by. Believe me, Alfa will want to dictate to you even the processes of your eyelids. It is as totalitarian as that.

But beyond the attacks and alleged inhumanity preferred against the approach, however, the method has worked perfectly well for decades, centuries and millenniums including our modern time. The reason is simple enough, nobody has passed through the training and lived to regret it. They have always seen it in a positive light the older they grow in life. All the sheiks we make reference to today, are products of this treatment. In fact, every critic, every detractor of this approach cannot deny its end results. It cures misconducts and lack of responsibility instantaneously.

This is where the greatest challenge lies for all the critics, no one has been able to proffer an alternative. They are only busy engaging in a vainglorious fight while the moral of their children deteriorates and bleeds hollow.

Most of those who condemn this system are folks who cannot even control their minors let alone of commanding them. Just as they usually say, it requires no qualification to criticize and destroy but it takes many things to develop and sustain a lasting structure. If alternatives are not working then critics should stop giving the dog a bad name.

An average parent today wants and believes their children should be treated with civility, the cruel reality is, those kids are rude and arrogant but they cannot conform to normative rules. Where do we go from this?

Let’s make no mistake, I am not insinuating that Islam approves militarization or hard line relationship. In fact, the bad attitude has no place in the religion no matter what.

The Prophet Muhammad is the grand teacher of Islam to humanity. He teaches with the highest level of mutual respect and love. He was given the sobriquet of “Al-Amin” and conferred the best of character in the Quran. To every Arabic teacher, in case you are the bully-type, your hobby is beating and your trademark is a cane. I don’t really know who you help! From whom do you draw your inspiration? And to whom lies your loyalty?

You know, whenever the prophet passed by children.

He would greet them; He would put his hands on their heads. And he would pick up the small ones and place them in his arms. In an authentic narration:

Anas Ibn Malik said, “I served the prophet for ten years. I lived with him for ten years and not once… no single occasion did he ever say why did you do this? And he never said to me why you didn’t do that.”

In the hadith narrated by Bukhari and Muslim, the prophet said; “He is not part of us, whoever that does not show compassion to our young ones and advance respect towards our elders.”

All our Mallams, Alfas, Ustadhs and Arabic teachers, please, brutality, cold faces, and grumpiness should be replaced with love, companionship, and mercy.

Put emotions and conservatism aside, connect with students through positive speaking and instructions. Stop being an agent of oppression. I agree we need to re-address and rebrand our traditional ways of learning but I disagree with those cheap parents who are losing the mission and responsibility of parenting. It is their folk-likes that make the use of traditional method inevitable.

I rest my case…