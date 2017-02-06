‘Why Magu should be confirmed as EFCC boss’

Share This





















By Ibrahim Ramalan

Abuja

Scion of Muri Emirate in Taraba state, Alhaji Isa Tafida Mafindi, has called on the National Assembly to confirm Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to hasten the anti-graft war of the present administration.

“If the important campaign issue of Mr. President is to fight corruption, and EFCC is one of the machineries or institutions to do so, then the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu should be done without delay,” Mafindi said in a statement at the weekend.

Mafindi, a former director of finance, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), said: “The pedigree of Magu and his uncommon experience in crime fighting is enough for his urgent confirmation.

“His traducers should not forget that Magu was the point man when Ribadu (Nuhu) was chairman and Lamorde (Ibrahim), the director of operations. It was he who kept proper records and documentation that became the bedrock for the EFCC success story today. He is a meticulous person.

“We may have forgotten so soon that it was Ibrahim Magu that handled the NPA investigation when Obasanjo became President. It was very dramatic.”

Expressing regrets at what he described as politicisation of Magu’s confirmation, the Prince of Muri Emirate, said: “You may wish to know Magu’s pedigree as a police officer and his family background. He comes from a family of great people who takes things seriously.

“If Mr. President wants to succeed in his fight against corruption, Magu is the man and should be confirmed.”

