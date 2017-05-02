Why we arrested Lamido – Police

By Aliyu Askira

Kano

Kano state Police Command has revealed its reason for arresting former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

Spokesman for Command, Samba Sokoto, said the former governor was arrested for making statements capable of inciting violence in Jigawa, Kano, the North and the country in general.

“This is contrary to Section 114 of the Penal Code,” he said, adding that “investigations are ongoing and the former governor will be charged to court when the investigation is completed.”

He further said the investigation was triggered by a petition they received on April 27, from the Jigawa state government against the former governor who was accused of asking his supporters to resort to violence if the July 1 local government elections did not go their way.

The original petition was sent by Ikenna Ekpunobim, counsel to Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state, and was translated from Hausa the statements allegedly made by Lamido at a PDP meeting in the state.

“Before the election, I will make everyone of you to swear with his life to protect our cause, no matter what. I will not listen to you for complaining; all I want is to come for your bail if the police arrest you for breaking another person’s head or that you fought someone because the administration belongs to mad people,” Lamido was quoted as saying.