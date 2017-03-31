Why women are prone to depression

Depression is a state of low mood and aversion to activity that can affect a person’s thoughts, behavior, feelings and sense of well being. People with a depressed mood can feel sad, anxious, empty, hopeless, helpless, worthless, guilty, irritable, angry, ashamed or restless. Depressed person lose interest in activities that were once pleasurable, experience loss of appetite or overeating, have problems concentrating, remembering details or making decisions, experience relationship difficulties and may contemplate, attempt or commit suicide.

Women have many life roles to play as mother, wife, employee, friend, healer, caregiver, among others. The complexity of all of these roles can cause ups and downs throughout life. Some of these mood changes may be due to life events (e.g. getting in an argument with a friend) or may be due to hormones (e.g. pregnancy, menstrual cycle).

In general, after a few days, your emotions tend to level out and you don’t feel down in the dumps anymore. But, if someone is suffering from depression, your downs don’t go away after a few days and may interfere with your daily life activities and relationships. This can be a debilitating cycle and can occur due to a number of causes. Women are about twice as likely as men to suffer from depression. This two-to-one difference persists across racial, ethnic, and economic divides.

In fact, this gender difference in rates of depression is found in most countries around the world. There are a number of theories that attempt to explain the higher incidence of depression in women. Many factors have been implicated, including psychological, social and biological factors. Psychologically women are more prone to psychological causes of depression than men. With a tendency to be more emotional, women are more likely to rehash negative thoughts during bouts of depression.

While it is a normal response to cry, talk with friends, and rehash why it is you are in your depressive state, research has shown that ruminating about depression can cause it to last longer and even make it worse.

Socially, coping skills, choice of relationships, and lifestyle choices affect women differently than men. As a woman, you are more likely to develop depression from marital or relationship problems, work-life balance issues, financial troubles, and stressful life events, including the loss of a loved one.

Biologically, Hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle can cause the familiar symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), such as bloating, irritability, fatigue, and emotional reactivity. Many hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy can contribute to depression, particularly in women already at high risk. Other issues relating to pregnancy such as miscarriage, unwanted pregnancy, and infertility can also play a role in depression.

Chronic illness, injury, or disability can lead to depression in women, as can crash dieting or quitting smoking.

Because biology and hormone fluctuations can play such a prominent role in affecting a women’s depression, it may be helpful to make use of more coping strategies at hormonal low points during the month. Try keeping a log of where you are in your menstrual cycle and how you are feeling—physically and emotionally.

This way you will be able to better anticipate when you need to compensate for the hormonal lows and reduce or avoid the resulting symptoms. The National Institutes of Health indicate the following are also increased risk factors of depression in women. Death of a parent before age 10, job loss, relationship problems, divorce, physical or sexual abuse during childhood, history of mood disorders, use of certain medications Signs and Symptoms Signs and symptoms of depression vary from woman to woman.

It is important to remember that depression, at any stage in life—because of any reason, is serious and should be taken seriously. Just because you’ve been told that your symptoms are a “normal” part of being a woman does not mean you have to suffer in silence. There are many things you can do to treat your depression and feel better.

If you are a woman and suffering from depression it is best to seek treatment right away to improve your quality of life. Your first course of action should be a visit to your doctor or mental health professional. Your doctor will ask you a series of questions and perform tests to rule out an underlying medical condition causing your depression or determine if certain medications might be to blame for your depressed mental state.

But you can get there if you act as if you feel like it and make positive choices for yourself each day and draw on the support of others. Sunlight can help boost your mood aim for at least 15 minutes of sunlight a day, share what you’re going through with the people you love and trust. Ask for the help and support you need. When you’re depressed, it feels more comfortable to retreat into your shell.

But being around other people will make you feel less depressed. Studies show that regular exercise can be as effective as antidepressant medication at increasing energy levels and decreasing feelings of fatigue. Depression typically involves sleep problems. Whether you’re sleeping too little or too much, your mood suffers. Get on a better sleep schedule by learning healthy sleep habits. A daily relaxation practice can help relieve symptoms of depression, reduce stress, and boost feelings of joy and well-being.

An irritable mood brought on by depression can cause you to be critical of and harsh to your loved ones. It can cause you to lash out over situations that wouldn’t normally bother you. Depression can also cause you to feel empty or apathetic, which can result in neglect of your relationships. If you have children, taking care of yourself and regulating your mood during depressive episodes or hormonal lows is especially important. Studies show that being raised by a mother with untreated depression has a significant negative effect on a child’s social, emotional, and cognitive development.

