Wilfried Zaha wanted by Manchester City

Wilfried Zaha is very much on the radar of Manchester City, who want the fi rst option to sign the player from Crystal Palace. According to the Daily Mail, City have asked the Eagles for fi rst refusal should they decide to cash in on Zaha.

The Elephants player, who switched his international allegiance to the country of his birth after previously representing England in a couple of friendlies, has been in fi ne form for Palace this season.

He proved his worth earlier in the month with a goal and assist as the Eagles claimed a stunning 2-1 away win over Premier League leaders Chelsea – it was just one of the player’s fi ne performances in 2016/17. As a result, he is being monitored by the likes of City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, with the belief that relegation for Palace at the end of the season would force them to sell their prize asset.

Zaha has been signed by a big club before, with Manchester United paying 15-million British pounds for the player in January 2013, though he was unable to establish himself at Old Traff ord.