Windstorm destroys 150 houses in Gombe

By Jedidah Silas Kiman

Gombe

No fewer than 150 houses in eight communities in Dadin-Kowa town, Yamaltu/Deba local government area of Gombe state, were early this week destroyed by heavy windstorms and accompanying rains.

Chief Information Officer, Yamato Emirate, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Mijinyawa, said few persons were reported to have sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the havoc were walls of some buildings fell on some residents.

Speaking to journalists in Dadin-Kowa yesterday, Majinyawa lamented that, two days after the incident and with the high number of people affected, neither the Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) nor the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other authorities in the state had visited to see for themselves the level of damage.

He said none of the authorities had made any move to alleviate the sufferings of the people, many of whom had lost many valuables in the incident that lasted for almost two hours on Monday night, between 10 and 11pm.

He enumerated the communities affected to include Dadin-kowa town itself, Dukkum, Garin Sarki, Unguwan Yelwa, Hinna, Tashan Hinna and Unguwan Hawa-Hawa.

Rabi Sallau, one of the victims who had a fractured hand as a result of the falling down of the walls of her house during the storm, told reporters that she and one of her sons were in dire need of assistance.