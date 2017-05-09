Windstorm destroys 150 houses in Zamfara

By Sanusi Muhammad

Gusau

No fewer than over 150 houses were destroyed with property worth millions of Naira lost as a result of heavy windstorm in Maradun Town, a headquarters of Maradun local council of Zamfara state yesterday.

One of the victims, identified as Muhammad Umar, in a telephone chat, told Blueprint that the incident occurred yesterday around 6pm and lasted for more than one hour.He added that more than 100 were destroyed by the windstorm.

He also called on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come the aid of the affected communities.

Muhammad further appealed to well-to-do individuals in the area to come to the aid of the victims with relief materials.

However, Maradun local government chairman, Alhaji Yahaya Shehu, during a visit to the affected communities as part of his administration’s readiness to assess the level of damage done, promised to provide urgent relief assistance for them.

He said a technical committee was also set up by the local council to assess the level of damage and refer to the appropriate authorities for urgent assistance to the affected communities.