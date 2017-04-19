Woman with webbed toes oman with webbed toes claims to be mermaid

Th e woman, left, gave her name only as ‘Joanna’ and said she was a mermaid Th e woman was found naked except for a sports bra near a lake in California in the early hours of Tuesday. She told police her name was Joanna, she had been in the lake – and she was a mermaid. Offi cers noticed she had webbed toes on both feet.

Th e woman – who is believed to be aged between 16 and 30 – was found wandering in the middle of the street in Fresno, between Los Angeles and San Fransisco. She was unable to provide any other information about her identity – and answered “I don’t know” to offi cers’ questions. Fresno Police Lt Mark Hudson said: “She was wet, she said she had been in the lake, said she needed help and needed to be taken to the hospital. “We did go through records after fi ngerprinting her and we still did not come up with her identity.” Offi cers have described her actions as “bizarre”. Her identity is yet to be confi rmed