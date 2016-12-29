Women In Politics celebrate their own

Share This





















It was a praise singing galore when the Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) paid a courtesy visit on the new Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Development (PTAD) Barrister Sharon Ikeazor, and the new National Coordinbator/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Nigeria Princes Gloria Akubundu. ENE OSANG reports that the women took turns to recount the doggedness of their amazons in politics.



Leading the delegation to PTAD and NEPAD office in Abuja, the President WIPF Barrister Ebere Ifendu, said the appointments are the first its members received since the forum was formed.

Barrister Ebere challenged other members on hard work and determination if they must succeed in politics, while expressing hope that issues inhibiting women’s political progress is tackled.

She narrated how PTAD boss ensured a female representative when the electoral committee was been set up, saying through that, the issues of women in politics will be addressed.

“When government set up the electoral committee Barrister Sharon saw the list and was not satisfied because there was no woman representative, so she refused to consent to it even though the inauguration was just the next day and that was how I was included as member representing women today.

“If we are not represented we cannot bring up the issues affecting us but thank God today we are working towards having a good electoral act that will favour women,” she said.

“When we made presentation for affirmative action they didn’t hesitate to include it, and some other things we are working hard to insert in the act. Just as the male committee members seek women support, we shall capitalize on that by presenting issues affecting us to be addressed.

“It was a good thing that when we brought up affirmative action nobody objected to it so the draft for that is already considering affirmative action,” she added.

However, the WIPF President regretted the unending crises between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Party (APC) including other political parties in the country, noting that the crises have persisted as a result of a lack of internal party democracy.

“We shall look into the problem of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Congress (APC) and other parties as well. There are problems with all the political parties and that is due to the lack of internal party democracy but we are doing our best to resolve some of these problems.”

Ebere expressed confidence on the Exec. Sec. of PTAD and the CEO of NEPAD to succeed, even as she assured of the forum’s support in ensuring that they both succeed and live indelible marks in the agencies they head.

“WIPF believes you must succeed and so we do everything to ensure that you succeed as we are praying for you. Your appointment here shows that we are moving from that stagnant position we used to be and that is why I came with other women to appreciate you.

“We are also using your achievement to challenge ourselves to work towards achieving something great. We must also emulate her because she draws women up and carry us along as she always say her constituency is women and so she supports every woman irrespective of party affiliation,” she said.

On her part, the WIPF Secretary Hajiya Fatima Saleh, lauded the unity among women politicians irrespective of political party they belonged to, describing the PTAD Exec. Sec. and CEO of NEPAD as an epitome of what a successful woman politician can achieve despite all odds.

She therefore urged both women to open their doors to constructive criticism, this, she said would encourage them do better on their job as well as lead them to the attainment of greater heights.

“I thank the WIPF for giving us the opportunity to all come together different women from different parts of the country and different political party having one objective and goal.

“I feel elated and proud that one of our own is here and that gives a shining light at the end of the tunnel. Continue to be a reflection and an inspiration for us all on who we want to become,” she appealed.

Responding, Barr. Sharon tasked women on emotional intelligence, urging them to use every given opportunity to showcase their capabilities to handle diplomatic issues, in order to prove wrong the believe that women are weaker sex.

“But at the same time women can no longer take that back seat, women must learn emotional intelligence we should not react to things because we are women, we are not the weaker sex, can a man endure nine months of pregnancy, labour pains etc that is the strength we have so let’s translate that into our careers.

“I ran for the Senate nobody gave me the chance but I ran with another woman who is a veteran in politics but unknown Sharon came in, I took the ticket from her and demystified her and her godfathers we were all in shock because people were asking who I was to do this to an amazon in politics.

“How did I do that? I behaved like a lady and thought like a man with women the whole of labour party, half of PDP, APGA was backing me because my constituency was women and I always interacted and networked with women because I made it clear to them that wherever I get to all the women are with me,” she assured.

“There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women and that has been my guiding principal because what I am today is my mother, what my mother is, is her mother and so it keeps going.

“Until women realized the strength they have they can’t get anywhere. Women are all encompassing why can’t they come into the political sphere and prosper? We must work hard to take our rightful space.

“Every day women die from childbirth, the rate is so high but how many women do we have in the National Assembly that will implement those laws to the benefit of women? It is even more painful that no woman is a member of the house committee’s.

To this end she pledged to ensure gender parity at PTAD, while assuring pensioners that with her they will have no problems with their gratuities because they have worked hard for the country to be where it is today.

“I will ensure we maintain 50/50 in PTAD because I am here not for myself but for every single woman and girl in Nigeria. Everything I do is for women because without us there won’t be no men, that is why my slogan “no woman no nation” was introduced into APC when I became the party’s first woman leader.

“I was not included in the ministerial list because I was a woman without a godfather and won’t compromise my integrity so the ministerial position was given to a man from my state, and I accepted in good faith because for those of us who are professionals in politics appointments are not a do or die affair.

“I am here for the pensioners, we know their cry and so PTAD is like a place waiting for me because I like taking care of people needs, I have been taking care of IDP’s in yola, paying scholarship for girls so let us all have that collective mind to assist each other until we get to the peak of our career be it politics, or any other profession because until Nigeria women take their rightful place there can’t be any meaningful development,” she stressed.

She maintained that Nigeria must be engendered so as to prevent her from going into danger, lamenting the current economy situation in the country.

She appealed to all citizens to care and support the north, even as she blamed the persistent youth insurgency on the lack of adequate training of children by some of the northern parents.

“We don’t care for our children and that was why out of social injustice Boko Haram came in because if a child doesn’t get motherly love there is no way he can have human love that is why they can turn around and kill each other.

“Let us start changing the mindset of women in the north because they have been so subdued not changing the tradition because I respect tradition but let us get them think differently and influence decisions around them and Nigeria will be better for it, she urged.

Similarly, the CEO of NEPAD Princess Gloria Akobundu, described the courtesy visit on her office as a historical event, saying the WIPF was the first women group to showcase themselves at the commission.

Expressing gratitude on the visit she lauded the WIPF for always encouraging women get to the peak of their political achievements, and therefore pledged her solidarity to the present administration for including women in cabinet.

She also advised women to embrace other women, and encouraging them to take up mantles of leadership as it stands as a uniting factor for women, families and societies.

It is worthy to note that the WIPF is a multiparty organization for women in politics, a structure that educates, informs and support women vying for political appointments or are within the political space.

The forum has members from all the 40 registered political parties in Nigeria sharing a common interest; women as a constituency.

