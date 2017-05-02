Workers hold parallel celebrations in Edo

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

The United Labour Congress (ULC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday held parallel events to mark the 2017 International Workers’ Day in Edo state.

While the Emmanuel Ademokun-led state NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) marked the Day at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, the Comrade Eddy Ossai-led ULC workers converged at Ramant Part, Ikpoba-Hill in Benin City to observed the Day.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki, in his remarks at the NLC gathering outlined his plans for rejuvenating the civil service.

Obaseki lauded what he described as the strategic place of workers in the wealth creation process of the state, disclosing that he would stand with both unions and their affiliates to improve working conditions and reward systems for workers in the state.

“I have no doubt that working together and putting the interest of our state first, we can rapidly reposition our state for peace and progress,” Obaseki said.

Similarly, the state chairman of ULC, Comrade Eddy Ossai , advocated the restructuring of “our federation in order to address the feelings of the segment that make the nation more viable and productive”.

Ossai said there was the need for the federal government to immediately find ways of stopping the hemorrhaging of “our jobs to foreigners who are employed by companies that receive waivers from Nigerians government.”