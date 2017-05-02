Workers, indispensable in governance – Ganduje

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has described workers as “indispensable” in the art of good governance, productivity and service delivery in an ideal democratic setting.

Addressing tens of thousands of workers who converged on the Sani Abacha Stadium, as part of activities marking the Workers’ Day celebrations yesterday, Ganduje said his administration had placed high premium on ensuring adequate remuneration for workers on the pay roll of the state government.

According to him, as an important pillar in governance, they have a spectacular role to play.

He said the establishment and consolidation of the SERVICOM Directorate was meant to lend credence to effective service delivery, stressing that every civil servant had to acknowledge his role in rendering his utmost contribution in ensuring a vibrant and virile civil service.

He said despite the economic crunch rocking the country at present , his administration was up and doing on prompt payment of workers salary, affirming that he had achieved such a monumental feat at the time some states in the country failed to meet such an abiding obligation.

In his remarks, the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, described the relationship between civil servants in the state and the government as “cordial” and stressed the need for cementing the existing cordial relationship in the years ahead.

Highlight of the occasion was a cash gift amounting to N250, 000 given to a driver who had served in one of the ministries in the state for more than 30 years without recording an accident with the vehicle under his custody.