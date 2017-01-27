Working class Muslim women and revulsion against hijab

Share This





















Okikiola Qasim

Let me start by correcting some mix up in my last week column titled, intellectual decline: “Ducks Quack, Eagles Roar” My attention was drawn to a mix up in a quote which was attributed to Prof Tawfiq AbdulAzeez as the author. The Prof said to me via a Whats App message that he has never being to Dubai in his life and the quote was actually posted on his social media platform and other Whats App groups but was not originally written by him. My sincere apologies.

Moving forward to the issue at hand, discrimination against the Islamic Identity has become an issue of national concern as the level of discrimination against Muslim Sisters in their various workplaces are becoming alarming and worrisome. Governments at all levels and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, (NSCIA) Christian Associations of Nigeria (CAN) must find a lasting solution to the glitches before it consumes us.

If we may recall, the Nigerian Muslims were challenged, molested and our Islamic identity was dragged into the mud in 2015, due to the power that be and hatred for the development of peaceful and respect to the mode of dressing that is universally accepted, practiced by the Nigerian Muslim woman, but we were never defeated and we will never be defeated.

In the year 2016, one of the reliable Islamic organization (MPAC) released a press statement in Lagos on the 11th of January, 2016 urging the President to Speak Out against attacks on Muslims in Hijab and I quote:

“Muslim sisters at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos (NOHIL) and University College Hospital’s (UCH) School of Nursing, Ibadan are still prevented from using the Hijab, despite official circulars allowing that. Posters of the “Federal Government” banning the burqa have appeared at the National Identity Management Commission [NIMC] Office, New Garage, Ibadan, and their officials are discriminating against Muslim there. A niqabite (Muslim woman with face cover) was molested by soldiers on Friday 8th January, 2016 in Meiran, Lagos. Her Niqab was pulled off her head, and all she could do was “crawl away in hurtful and humiliating tears”

In another vein, barely a year ago, due to some misapprehensions that was falsely proclaimed as a government pronunciations about the purported banning of Hijab in all NYSC CAMPS in Nigeria, this almost led to pandemonium as the aim was to throw the country into another violent plot of perpetual misunderstanding between the Muslims and some Government agencies and the Presidency.

This was immediately brought under control by the prompt denial by the agency in charge of NYSC management in Nigeria and edifications by the MCAN National leaders, and other Islamic leaders in Nigeria which brought calmness into the matter.

And if we carefully study the period at which these fracas usually take place, it would appear to our mind that this is an annual agenda that has being rejected any time it’s introduced by the well informed and peaceful Muslims in Nigeria.

Therefore, it is in the interest of peace and tolerance that the other faiths adherence should understand the objectives behind obedience to the instructions of the Supreme Being and it would be disheartening to discover plots to disband efforts of the Muslim sisters who are complying with the Islamic modesty in an establishment under their control.

Hijab as an age old practice which has come to stay. It is our identity, lifestyle and ethical treasure. To the perverted mind it may mean something else. It’s a must for every Muslim women who willingly wish to adhere to the instruction by Allah in the Quran, it is a modest dressing that symbolise peace and honour to womanhood.

The call for its ban, or preventing the working class Muslims women with their identity from performing their duties is totally against the freedom of religion and womanhood, this molestation and harassments must stop.

The latest of such, was what some group of Muslims, Islamic youth organisations, (fans of Mrs Tinuke Oloruntoyin-Folami ) called it another slap on the integrity of the identity of a Muslims sister who suddenly disappeared from the screen of the Lagos State Television, LTV, Ikeja allegedly to be as a result of her Hijab identity.

Initially, when the news broke out in November, 2016, it was believed to be a rumour coming from the social media. Meanwhile, when more evidences appeared and it became obvious to some Islamic groups in Lagos State, this called for attention and many began to wade in to the matter from many perspectives.

Many of her fans became worried as she was no longer seen on the screens of LTV, as she was said to be the only Muslim caster who wears her Islamic identity (Hijab) to cast her news. Their concern led to many questions asked about her where about, some of these fans went ahead to call on the management of LTV for adequate response to their concerns, but this was to no concrete conviction.

This actually lead to the planned peaceful demonstrations to the premises of the LTV to demand for the reinstatement of the sister back on the LTV screen, this move was called to caution by some of the leading Islamic Organization, Muslim Right Concern (MURIC) and Muslim Student Society, (MSSN) Lagos state Branch led by Ameer Askolani with the approval from B zone leadership of MSSN with this position that adequate investigation must be carried out to ascertain the allegations and thereby follow the right channel of protest through a legal and approved protest recognized in Islam.

Nevertheless, the Lagos State Area Unit of MSSN also raised some concerns though a statement from the Ameer Askolani while he was responding to the matter and I quote:

“First, it was the prevention of use of Hijab in the schools despite a subsisting court order recognizing its use. Now it seems to be spreading to Government offices. How can she be expected to do away with her identity, her ‘fashion’, her choice? Where is the freedom of religion? Where is the freedom of choice? And when did adorning the Hijab becomes state offence?

“If this is allegation is investigated to be true, it would appear to observers that Lagos Muslims have being witnessing more of the unravelling scripts of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as inadvertently revealed by the renowned hate preacher, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel. In his campaign was the plan to get rid of the entire traces of Islam in Lagos State and replace it with Christianity, hence, their push for a Christian Governor. These call might have be taken for granted then, but now, the scheme are real and fast spreading”

With all these facts available, activists, human right lawyers, Government agencies, law enforcement agencies remain silent on these matters and see nothing wrong with these open hate against the Muslims and Islamic religion in the State, waiting for the Muslims to react. This appears that something is wrong as biasness is being witnessed as the order of the day, against the right of Muslims to freedom of worship and dressing.

The leadership of MSSN Lagos state call on Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, his commissioner of information and strategy Steve Ayorinde, the G.M LTV, Deji Balogun and the Director of News and current affairs, LTV, Siju Alabi and others, to as a matter of urgency address this matter of concern to the Muslims in Lagos state and come out with corrections and balance positions on all these problems.

In my humble opinion, these position taken by the leadership of the MSSN, Lagos state and MURIC is one of the best so far. And from my further investigation during the preparation for this article, I got from a reliable source that the management of LTV has received many reactions from the public and sought advice from Islamic clerics and promised to right all wrong by March, 2017.

My objective of wading into this matter as a practitioner, relates to concerns for the profession. I am aware that casting news on a TV entails professionalism and periodical change of personnel, but if that is not the case in the LTV saga, then it is very unfortunate.

Many professional presenters have been seen on a national TV casting News for years, they were never intimidated and they became icons of respect not only for their station but for the country at large.

Furthermore, at this juncture it would be more appropriate to call on the relative agencies in Nigeria to please take a deep look at the demands of the Muslims as related to the identity of Female Muslims who voluntary wish to comply with the injunctions of Allah on the code of dressing in Islam for the Muslims women as stated in Q 33 v 59.

Before I round off on this matter, I would like to point out this analysis that if wearing Hijab would be accepted during the campaign rallies, casting of votes that usher in the politician without any blemish, this include the non–Muslims who contested for a political post that Muslims women in Hijab voted for them or their party, then the call on ban of Hijab directly or indirectly would therefore amount to an act of wickedness in all ramification.

I rest my case.

